Kate Spade Dead at 55: Celebrities React
Iconic fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment of apparent suicide, the NYPD confirmed to ET on Tuesday. She was 55 years old.
Spade's quirky and ladylike designs have been a red carpet staple since the '90s, when her label of the same name launched. She sold the company in 2007 and launched a new fashion brand in 2016 called Frances Valentine, named for her daughter.
Kate is survived by daughter Frances and her husband, Andy Spade, who is actor David Spade's brother.
Celebrities and fellow designers reacted to the sad news on Tuesday.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
