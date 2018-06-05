Kate Spade Dead at 55: Celebrities React

Iconic fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment of apparent suicide, the NYPD confirmed to ET on Tuesday. She was 55 years old.

Spade's quirky and ladylike designs have been a red carpet staple since the '90s, when her label of the same name launched. She sold the company in 2007 and launched a new fashion brand in 2016 called Frances Valentine, named for her daughter.

Kate is survived by daughter Frances and her husband, Andy Spade, who is actor David Spade's brother.

Celebrities and fellow designers reacted to the sad news on Tuesday.

@DavidSpade - all my love to u dave - — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade & her brand have always been so kind to me the past couple years & I’m crushed to hear about her passing. Suicide isn’t “the easy way out” and shouldn’t be mocked. My heart goes out to her family & team today 😭💕 — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) June 5, 2018

Extremely sad to head about the passing of Kate Spade. What an iconic talent. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 5, 2018

The nicest woman, the first person to compliment me on Liz Lange Maternity when I first started. And the creator of the most iconic brand. I am heart broken by this news. https://t.co/teisqU6JK8 — Liz Lange (@lizlange) June 5, 2018

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

The CFDA is devastated to hear the news of our friend, colleague, and CFDA member Kate Spade’s tragic passing.

– Diane von Furstenberg and Steven Kolb https://t.co/OPJ0rw37t0 — steven kolb (@stevenkolb) June 5, 2018

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

