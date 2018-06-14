Asia Argento Listens to Singer Who Died of Suicide Following Anthony Bourdain's Death

Asia Argento is still reeling from her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain's death by apparent suicide.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old actress shared on her Instagram Stories that she was in Berlin, Germany, with a note reading: "I'm a f**king mess inside," crossed out with the words, "I'm fine."

A day prior, Argento shared that she was listening to Judee Sill's 1971 breakup song, "Jesus Was a Cross Maker." Sill died of suicide at age 35.

Sill wrote "Jesus Was a Cross Maker" about her relationship with singer-songwriter J. D. Souther, and in a 2004 interview with the BBC, Souther talked about his relationship with Sill.

"We had quite a dramatic affair," he recalled. "I loved her, and she loved me, and it was a complicated bit of business but we stayed friends for a few years after that."

On Wednesday, Argento also shared a picture of her with her girlfriends, including her good friend, Rose McGowan.

McGowan defended Argento in a lengthy statement on Monday, in which she urged people to have a serious conversation about suicide, without placing blame on others. At the time of his death, Bourdain had been dating Argento since 2016.

"Anthony was open with his demons, he even wrote a book about them," McGowan wrote. " In the beginning of their relationship, Anthony told a mutual friend, 'He's never met anyone who wanted to die more than him.' And through a lot of this last year, Asia did want the pain to stop/ But here's the thing, over their time together, thankfully, she did the work to get help, so she could stay alive and live another day for her and her children. Anthony's depression didn't let him, he put down his armor, and that was very much his choice. His decision, not hers. His depression won."

"Anthony and Asia had a free relationship, they loved without borders of traditional relationships, and they established the parameters of their relationship early on," she continued. "Asia is a free bird, and so was Anthony. Was. Such a terrible word to write. I've heard from many that the past two years they were together were some of his happiest and that should give us all solace."

A CNN spokesperson confirmed to ET on Wednesday that Bourdain's body was cremated in France. The famed food critic was found dead of apparent suicide in a French hotel room last Friday morning by his friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert. He was 61 years old.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

