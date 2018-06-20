Asia Argento Returns to Work After Death of Anthony Bourdain

Asia Argento seems to be in good spirits following the tragic death of her boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain.

As seen in photos documented via Instagram Stories from the set of Italy's X Factor this week, the 42-year-old Italian actress and singer has returned to work after the famed food critic died by suicide at the age of 61 nearly two weeks ago.

In one of the pics, Argento playfully poses at a table with her colleague, Fedez. The singer can be seen sticking out her tongue and pointing a middle finger at her pal's face.

Argento also posted a photo to her feed, posing alongside Fedez again, and showing off her tattoo collection, including one of an angel on her lower abdomen.

"Last day of auditions in Turin," she captioned it. "Thanks to my beloved colleagues: Manuel, Mara and Fedez. Thanks to all the staff of @xfactoritalia ️ I already want a world of good #StayingAlive #Werk."

Argento confirmed her spot as one of the four judges of the singing competition show's all-new season in May, announcing the exciting news to her fans via Instagram just a week before Bourdain's death.

It appears she's been turning to music, friends and prayers for comfort in the wake of her late boyfriend's death, who was cremated in France last Wednesday. A few days later, Argento posted some of the lyrics to David Bowie's "Lazarus" to her Instagram Stories: "Look up here, I'm in heaven. I've got scars that can't be seen. I've got drama, can't be stolen. Everybody knows me now. Look up here, man, I'm in danger. I've got nothing left to lose. I'm so high, it makes my brain whirl. Dropped my cell phone down below. Ain't that just like me?"

Following his death on June 8, Argento was one of the first to release a loving statement about the late chef, food critic and TV personality.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds," she said. "He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

