Asia Argento Mourns Anthony Bourdain With New Photo Two Weeks After His Death

Asia Argento shared a photo with her late partner, Anthony Bourdain, on Friday.

The 42-year-old actress and filmmaker took to social media to share her grief, two weeks since the popular chef’s death.

“Two weeks without you,” Argento wrote alongside a photo of the pair soaking up the sun at sea.

The food critic died by suicide earlier this month. He was 61.

He was found dead in his hotel room in France by close pal, Eric Ripert, while in town filming his CNN series, Parts Unknown.

Following his death, Argento released a statement on Twitter.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," she wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds."

Two weeks without you A post shared by asiaargento (@asiaargento) on Jun 22, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

A CNN spokesperson told ET that Bourdain was cremated in France on Thursday.

According to the New York Times, Bourdain did not have narcotics in his system at his time of death.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

