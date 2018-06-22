Anthony Bourdain Had No Signs of Drugs in System at Time of Death

New details have emerged regarding Anthony Bourdain's tragic death.

The famed food critic, who died by suicide at age 61 last month, did not have narcotics in his system at the time of his death, a French judicial official told The New York Times.

According to the outlet, no substances were found, with the exception of "the trace of a nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose."

Earlier this week, Bourdain's body was cremated in France. The NYT reports that his remains and travel belongings were sent to Christopher, his younger brother and only sibling.

"He would want as little fuss as possible," Bourdain's mother, Gladys, shared, adding that the family will likely gather together for a smaller, more private ceremony of their own.

As ET previously reported, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in Kraysersberg, France, on June 8 by his close friend, Eric Ripert, a French chef, with whom he was filming his CNN series, Parts Unknown. French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told the Associated Press on June 9 that there was no evidence of foul play in Bourdain's death.

Bourdain is survived by his girlfriend, Asia Argento, and his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, whom he shared with his first ex-wife, Ottavia Busia. Hear more in the video below.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

RELATED CONTENT:

Anthony Bourdain Is Cremated in France

Rose McGowan Defends Anthony Bourdain's Girlfriend Asia Argento in Emotional Note About Suicide

Anthony Bourdain's Mother Gladys Says There Was Never Any Sign Something Was Wrong

Related Gallery