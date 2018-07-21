New Photo of Prince George Released to Mark 5th Birthday

That was fast! Prince George is already 5 years old, and the royal family honored the youngster with a touching new image.

In the photo, George cracks a big, toothy grin while leaning against an ancient brick wall. He wore a white polo with blue trim for the special occasion. According to Kensington Palace, the precious new photo was taken in the garden at Clarence House just after George’s younger brother, Prince Louis, had his christening on July 9. The photo was taken by royal photographer Matt Porteous.

This exciting new still arrives just under a week after George’s father, Prince William, revealed that he’s decided to teach George and George's sister, Prince Charlotte, how to play tennis and soccer.

The revelation arrived after Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic claimed victory at the illustrious Wimbledon tournament on July 15. Afterward, he had the opportunity to mingle with the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Kate Middleton. While clutching his new, enormous trophy, Djokovic asked, “How are your children?”

"Very well, thanks, very well," William replied. "Trying to get a tennis racket in their hands -- and a football!" Here’s hoping photos of George and Charlotte’s athletic exploits also surface someday soon.

Happy Birthday, George!

