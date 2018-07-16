Prince William Reveals He's Trying to Get George and Charlotte to Play Tennis and Soccer

Prince William is hoping to be the father of world-renowned sports stars, at least eventually.

The 36-year-old royal and his wife, Kate Middleton, shook hands with tennis superstar Novak Djokovic after he won the famed Wimbledon tournament on Sunday, and William admitted that he's already trying to get his kids interested in the classy sport.

"How are your children?" Djokovic, a father of two, asked the regal couple while holding his sizable Wimbledon trophy, in a video posted to the iconic tournament's official Instagram.

"Very well, thanks, very well," replied William, who shares three children with the Duchess of Cambridge. "Trying to get a tennis racket in their hands -- and a football!"

William and Kate recently welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April, so he's still a little young to hold a racket or kick a ball (at least, with any accuracy), but 4-year-old son Prince George and 3-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, are at the perfect age to start honing their skills.

However, the couple's eldest son might have his sights set on something different than taking on Wimbledon or the World Cup when he gets older. According to William, his little boy is absolutely in love with the idea of becoming a police officer.

While in attendance at The Met Excellence Awards -- an annual gala honoring London's Metropolitan Police Service -- back in March, Police Constable Jayne Richardson jokingly told the Duke of Cambridge that the Met is always looking for new officers.

"He is obsessed, actually, by the police," William admitted. "The ….cars, toys, everything."

It was a sentiment the prince had previously revealed last November, when William ran into Santa Claus while on a trip to Helsinki, and gave jolly St. Nick his son's Christmas wish list. So what did the lovable little royal ask for? Just one thing: a police car.

Check out the video below for more on Prince George's adorable fascination with law enforcement.

