Princess Charlotte and Prince George Are the Most Excited During Royal Flypast: Pics

The royal children stole the show yet again!

During a flypast honoring the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force on Tuesday, Princess Charlotte and Prince George captured hearts around the globe -- and they weren't even at the event!

The adorable siblings -- who were color coordinated in blue outfits for the occasion -- were watching the crowds with rapt attention from a window in Buckingham Palace while their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, viewed the flypast from the balcony along with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II and others.

While huge crowds and loud planes may be thought to be the main attraction, Charlotte sticking out her tongue while George, 4, looks out in awe was just as exciting. Three-year-old Charlotte -- who's made headlines for her iconic wave before -- was also spotted dancing with her arms in the air.

Prior to the cute display, the fab four -- William, Kate, Meghan and Harry -- attended a service at Westminster Abbey in London, England, Tuesday morning.

The group was together on Monday too, for Prince Louis' christening. The 2-month-old brother of George and Charlotte was surrounded by his grandparents, aunts and uncles for his big day, though Queen Elizabeth was notably absent.

