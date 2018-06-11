Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Charity Polo Match -- See the Pics!

Princess Charlotte is continuing her reign of cuteness!

The 3-year-old royal stole the show while attending dad Prince William's polo match on Sunday, and once again grabbed hearts all over the place.

She previously made headlines for her adorable wave on her way to meet her younger brother, Prince Louis, back in April; took the spotlight from bride Meghan Markle at her wedding to Prince Harry last month; and over the weekend, she stood out among the other royals at the Trooping the Colour Parade.

At the charity polo match, Charlotte — sporting a pink dress and matching sunglasses — attempted a somersault while mom Kate Middleton and 4-year-old brother Prince George watched in amusement.

Getty

Getty

Getty

Charlotte's brother and mom also tickled her tummy, watched her attempt a cartwheel and even pulled her back by her dress when she wandered too far.

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Kate's only daughter also shared some sweet one-on-one time with her mom, 36.

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Charlotte also spent time with the other kids in attendance, including Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter, Savannah Phillips, who went viral after covering George's mouth at the Trooping the Colour Parade.

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Charlotte can make her own fun, too. She was seen digging through mom Kate's purse, holding a polo mallet and frolicking in the grass.

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Getty

Here's some of Charlotte's cutest moments from the royal wedding:

