Rad Dad Prince William Has the Best Day Ever Checking Out Motorcycles -- See the Pics!

Prince William can't stop cheesin'!

The Duke of Cambridge was living his best life on Wednesday, when he flew to the Isle of Man for one of the world's most famous motorsport races.

The father of three, who has been a longtime fan of motorbikes, seemed to be having a blast at the event, mingling with race officials, support staff and volunteers.

Peter Byrne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

And despite the race being a causal occasion for most of its guests, William dressed in his best navy suit, giving the ensemble a rad vibe with a pair of sunglasses.

Peter Byrne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

William couldn't seem to wipe the smile off his face when at one point during the event, he got a first-hand look at some of the zero emissions motorcycles.

Peter Byrne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Clearly in his natural element here:

Peter Byrne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Never change, Will!

Peter Byrne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The 35-year-old royal is a proud owner of a Ducati, and while he seems to love his Italian sportbike, his wife, Kate Middleton, isn't exactly a fan.

Back in October 2015, when the two were in Scotland for royal duties, a fan asked the Duchess of Cambridge what her thoughts were on Will's hobby.

"He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it‎," she revealed outside the Dundee Repertory Theatre at the time. "I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep [Prince] George off it."

We can only assume that means Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis definitely don't stand a chance...

Hear more on William's love for motorcycles in the video below.

