Kate Middleton Shines in Yellow on Wimbledon Date With Prince William

Fashion game, set, and match for Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge shined in a bright yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress with ruffles on Sunday at Wimbledon. The ever chic royal finished off the look with a neutral handbag, a green and purple bow broach, and her trademark waves and classic make-up.

Middleton was with her husband, Prince William, as the pair watched the Gentleman's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson.

The adorable couple appeared to be having fun watching the match from the royal box, sharing some big laughs during the game.

On Saturday, Middleton enjoyed a girls' day at Wimbledon with her new sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex. The two took in the Ladies' Single Final featuring Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber, in what was their first joint appearance without their husbands.

Both royals are big fans of Wimbledon. Markle attended the event in 2016, while Middleton has regularly attended matches with both her sister, Pippa Middleton, and her husband, Prince William.

