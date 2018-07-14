Serena Williams Emotionally Reacts to Wimbledon Loss After Being Cheered on By Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton

Serena Williams left it all on the court.

The 36-year-old tennis pro lost against German player Angelique Kerber at the Wimbledon Ladies' Single Finals in London, England, on Saturday, yet graciously took it like a champ. Following the match, Williams gave an emotional interview that included a touching message to moms, as her own mother, Oracene Price, and dear friends, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, showed their support in the stands.

"It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really happy to get this far," the athlete began before getting visibly emotional. "It's obviously disappointing, but I can't be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started."

"I'm just me and that's all that I can be. But to all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried," she said, as the cameras turned to the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, who were moved by her words.

While Williams -- who gave birth to her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, 10 months ago -- may not have won, she still praised Kerber for her hard work. "Angelique played really well," she admitted.

“She’s an incredible person, Angelique is, and she’s a really good friend, so I’m really happy for her,” Williams expressed. “This is her first title and I know she’s going to really enjoy it and enjoy the moment. So congrats again. It’s amazing.”

Grace, poise and emotion. A runner-up's interview given by a true champion.@SerenaWilliams 👏 #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/jjtw3cWyEq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

Middleton and Markle sat front and center to watch Williams play during the finals. The sporting event marked the Duchesses' first outing together since the former Suits actress wed Prince Harry in May.

Markle attended the event in 2016, around the time she was set up on a blind date with Prince Harry, while Middleton has regularly attended matches with both her sister, Pippa Middleton, and her husband, Prince William.

Ahead of Saturday's Wimbledon final, Williams had opened up about her "wonderful friendship" with Markle.

