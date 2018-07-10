Drake Shows His Intense Emotions While Cheering on Serena Williams at Wimbledon: Pics

Drake will never not be a fan of Serena Williams.

The 31-year-old rapper cheered on Williams during her quarterfinal match at Wimbledon against Camila Giorgi on Tuesday, where he was clearly completely invested in the game judging by his passionate reactions from the stands. The camera caught Drake in what appeared to be wildly different moods as the match progressed -- from mad, happy, concerned and even pensive.

Williams ended up winning against Giorgi, and will now face Julia Goerges in Thursday's semi-finals.

This isn't the first time Drake has supported 36-year-old Williams during competition. The two were rumored to be dating in 2015 -- though they never confirmed a relationship -- and some fans blamed Drake for her upsetting loss at the U.S. Open in September of that year when he showed up for her match.

And when Drake supported Williams at Wimbledon in July 2015, she denied the rapper was her "lucky mascot" when asked by a reporter at a press conference.

"We've been friends for, like, so many years," Williams responded, playfully rolling her eyes. "Just like family."

Of course, these days, Williams is happily married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares daughter Alexis Olympia with. Ohanian also made headlines last week, when he showed his own hilarious faces while cheering on his wife at Wimbledon. Ohanian later poked fun of himself, Instagramming a picture of himself flexing from the stands.

“Momma got me hyped for the weekend. Even if I will be on my laptop...I'm typing with gusto," he joked.

Watch below:

