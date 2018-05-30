Serena Williams Gets Sweet Message from Alexis Ohanian After Winning Doubles Match With Sister Venus

Get it, Serena!

Serena Williams is back in action -- and winning matches her sister, Venus. The pair returned to the court together at the French Open and beat out 14th-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato on Wednesday. The victory comes just one day after Serena won her first grand slam match against Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a 7-6, 6-4 first-round victory, 14 months after giving birth.

Serena, who looked stylish on the court in a black catsuit with a red band across her waist, received a sweet message from her husband, Alexis Ohanian, after her and Venus' big win.

"When you realize you have to fly back to SF for @initialized business tomorrow and you'll miss watching @serenawilliams & @venuswilliams win their 1st doubles match of #RG18," he captioned a photo of himself looking unhappy from the stands at another match. "Congrats from 35K feet, ladies - so good seeing you two back out there together, even if it's not in person."

"Supermama is back. Second time is even better. Is that Vibranium? #RG18 #catsuit," Alexis wrote alongside another post, as Serena gave a shout out to fellow working moms.

"Catsuit anyone? For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy—here you go. If I can do it, so can you. Love you all!!" she captioned a photo on Tuesday.

Serena and Alexis were together earlier this month at Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England -- and appeared to have just as much fun getting ready as they did at the event.

