Alexis Ohanian's Tweet in Support of Wife Serena Williams Will Give You All the Feels

On Monday, the 36-year-old tennis pro advanced to the Wimbledon women's semi-finals after beating Camila Giorgi from Italy in a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 match. Following her triumphant win, Williams took to Twitter to thank all her fans, writing, "What would I do without all your support? I love you all!"

It was her husband, Alexis Ohanian, however, who then delivered the sweetest note about his champion wife and mother to their daughter, Alexis Olympia.

"Walking to the mailbox was a painful, exhausting challenge for this woman just 9 months ago," the Reddit co-founder tweeted. "This is already nothing short of remarkable. #wimbledon."

Many celebrities, including Drake and Pippa Middleton, have been cheering on Williams during the historic tournament. There were also reports that Meghan Markle could be showing up for one of the tennis star's matches.

During one of her recent press conferences, Williams was asked if her longtime friend, Markle, would be coming to watch her play.

"I don't know, we'll see. If I keep winning," Williams replied, laughing. Ohanian, however, has been supporting the sports star at her matches.

Last week during Day 5 of Wimbledon, the tech entrepreneur couldn't contain his excitement in the stands. Check out his passionate reactions in the video below.

