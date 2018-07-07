Serena Williams Says She 'Cried' After Missing Daughter's First Steps While Training for Wimbledon

Serena Williams is getting candid about the struggles of being a working mom.

The tennis champ revealed on Twitter on Saturday that she missed her daughter, Alexis Olympia's, first steps while she was training for Wimbledon.

"She took her first steps... I was training and missed it," she wrote. "I cried." The seven-time Wimbledon champion is still in contention to win her eighth title at the tournament in London, after winning her third-round match on Friday. Williams defeated Kristina Mladenovic of France, and will face off against Evgeniya Rodina of Russia on Monday.

The 36-year-old athlete couldn't have appeared in better spirits before missing Olympia's milestone, as her family has been her biggest supporter in London. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, passionately supported her from the sidelines, while Olympia made a precious appearance on the court.

In an interview with ET in March, Williams, who welcomed Olympia last September, opened up about her mom guilt as she returned to the court.

"Working motherhood is real. It's so real," she said. "But I have my priorities and Olympia is that. And Alexis works all the time as well. He's not even here right now, he's working on his new VC fund. So, that's great! But I'm never a day without Olympia. She's my priority, and every day I need to be home with her. I don't wanna miss any moments with her."

"I definitely want two [kids], God willing. But right now, I want tennis as well," she continued. "So, I'm going to wait and see what happens."

Williams again discussed having more children in a June interview with InStyle, confessing, "If I weren't working, I'd already be pregnant."

"I don’t know if I want to play if I have another baby," she added.

