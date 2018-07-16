Prince Louis Is Awake and Adorable in Additional Christening Photo

Taking after his older brother and sister!

Until now Prince Louis has been the more subdued youngster in the royal family – give him a break, he’s only two months old!

But in a newly released image from Kensington Palace, the adorable son of Prince William and Kate Middleton is a total ham, just like his older brother, Prince George, 4, and his older sister, Princess Charlotte, 3.

In the shot, Prince Louis is happily sitting in his mom’s arms and has his mouth open wide in a giant grin. The past christening photos have featured the youngster peacefully asleep, or at least resting, in his mom’s arms as the rest of his regal family poses around him.

The image, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, was snapped in the garden at Clarence House following his baptism service at the Chapel Royal in St. James’ Palace.

The christening took place last week, and Louis was surrounded by loved ones including his uncle Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and the Middleton family.

For more from the big day, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Is Totally Taking Style Cues From Prince Louis (Exclusive)

Prince Louis’ Official Christening Photos Released By Kensington Palace

Prince Louis' Christening -- See All the Royal Pics!

Related Gallery