Prince Louis’ Official Christening Photos Released By Kensington Palace

Prince Louis' official christening photos are here!

Kensington Palace released photographs from the 2-month-old royal's special day on Sunday, a week after Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son was christened at The Chapel Royal at Saint James's Palace in London, England, on July 9.

Little Louis, who was born on April 23, was christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. Photographer Matt Holyoak took the photos of Prince Louis and his family at Clarence House following the service. Holyoak has previously worked with the royals in the past and photographed the portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017.

The intimate gathering was attended by Louis' brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, his grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as his uncle and aunt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnant sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews.

Louis' godparents consist of Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton. Noticeably absent from the special day was Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace noted that the christening is a fairly small service, so guests would only include immediate family and godparents. The Palace also told ET that the decision was “mutually agreed upon some time ago” that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh would not be attending.

See more of Prince Louis' christening in the video below.

