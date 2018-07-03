Nikki Bella Claims She and John Cena are 'Just Friends' as Wedding Is Again Put on Hold

Nikki Bella and John Cena are not together.

“Right now, we're just friends,” Nikki revealed on the vlog she shares with her sister, Brie Bella, on Sunday. “We're working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day.”

The 34-year-old continued: “He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months, and I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn't realize how strong I had it.”

While John, 41, is currently in China filming The Janson Detective with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the pair is taking the time apart to think about what they want.

“It's giving us this time in life to see what we really want for the future,” Nikki said. “I know for some people, because of the media or what they read on social media, they look at this as a very negative thing, but... I don't want to be someone who gets a divorce, or who has kids and gets a divorce. I truly want to walk down that aisle, I want to give my vows and I want this to be one time.”

Though they still have unresolved issues to work out, Nikki admitted that she is “beyond grateful that I have this amazing man, who is staying by my side and helping me fight through those issues and helping me become just an even better person, and even stronger.”

Above all, the WWE star is just wants her former fiancé to be happy.

“Hopefully one day we will get back together,” she said. “And if we don't, we just want each other to be very, very happy.”

Meanwhile, in a sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new Total Bellason E!, Nikki finds her perfect wedding dress.

Along with Brie, event planner Bryan Rafanelli and atelier Mark Ingram, Nikki tries on three dresses. While she nixes the first two options — a cap sleeve lace ball gown followed by a three tier gown with a deep V neckline and gold accents — the reality star proves that the third time is really the charm.

In a strapless floor-length lace ball gown with a long-sleeve sweetheart neckline overlay, Nikki is glowing in the way only a happy bride-to-be can, so much so that sister Brie gets goosebumps.

“It's so funny because you always know when a bride finds her dress," Brie says in the confessional. "When they walk out and it's like this big smile and they feel like a queen, you're just like, 'That's it. That's the smile I've been looking for lately!’ And I just feel like now we've just made a turn, like things are gonna start feeling really special.”

While the heartwarming moment is certainly something to smile about, Nikki warned in her vlog that the upcoming season finale of Total Bellas will be “very tough” to watch.

“It’s very honest and raw and real and you will see why John and I are at where we’re at today," she teased.

Since calling off their engagement in April, the pair has had a lot of ups and downs. Last month a source told ET that, despite rumors to the contrary, the on-again-off-again couple was not back together.

"One of the reasons that they can't seem to work things out is because he's getting ready to leave the country for four months," the source said of John’s filming schedule. "They're not the kind of couple where it's 'absence makes the heart grow fonder;' they're more 'out of sight, out of mind,' so this distance isn't going to be good for them. They work best when they're working together and can be together all the time."

The source continued: "They love each other very much and can't imagine themselves with anyone else. They want to be together and be happy, but their priority is very much on their careers right now, and they're both on the same page with that."

