John Cena Says He's Willing to Have Surgery So That He and Nikki Bella Can Have a Child

John Cena is now 100 percent in when it comes to having a child with Nikki Bella.

On this week's episode of Total Bellas, John and Nikki once again have a conversation about why they called off their engagement. The 34-year-old reality star insists that the only problem they had in their relationship was that she wanted to be a mother and John did not want to have kids -- but the 41-year-old actor shows his vulnerable side and voices his insecurities.

"In a hypothetical universe, say we ... have kids, and you find out that wasn't the real problem, and years from now, you look at me with resentment," John admits. "I don't know if you're upset that you're not gonna be a mom or you've fallen out of love with me, because it kind of feels like both."

However, after Nikki assures him that this isn't the case, John says he is willing to have kids with her because he can't bear to have her out of his life.

"I want to marry you, and relationship and marriage especially is about sacrifice, and I will make that sacrifice for you," he stresses. "I will give you a child."

A shocked Nikki replies, "But you have the..." , referring to something preventing John from having kids.

The Blockers star then drops the bombshell that he's "willing to have surgery" in order to give Nikki a child.

"I know. I physically can't have kids," he agrees. "So, I'm also telling you that I'm willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad."

Nikki, of course, was thrilled.

Last week, a source told ET that although rumors have been swirling that the WWE stars have recently rekindled their romance after calling off their engagement in April, the two "are not officially back together" just yet.

"One of the reasons that they can't seem to work things out is because he's getting ready to leave the country for four months," the source says, adding that Nikki and John have dealt with long distance in the past and it "wasn’t great" for their relationship.

"They're not the kind of couple where it's 'absence makes the heart grow fonder;' they're more 'out of sight, out of mind,' so this distance isn't going to be good for them," the source claims. "They work best when they're working together and can be together all the time."

However, the source says their love for each other is definitely there.

"They love each other very much and can't imagine themselves with anyone else," the source said.. "They want to be together and be happy, but their priority is very much on their careers right now, and they're both on the same page with that."

For more on their relationship, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

John Cena Tells Nikki Bella He's Willing To Have Kids and Still Wants to Get Married

Nikki Bella Baffled Over Mixed Messages From Ex John Cena

Nikki Bella and John Cena 'Just Needed Time' Says Sister Brie (Exclusive)

Related Gallery