Nikki Bella and John Cena 'Just Needed Time' Says Sister Brie (Exclusive)

Brie Bella just wants the best for her sister, Nikki.

The 34-year-old Total Bellas star chatted with ET's Keltie Knight at the WWE For Your Consideration event at Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, on Wednesday, where she opened up about being there for her twin amid her split from fiance John Cena.

"I'm being like every sister in the world. You're just the backbone for your sister. I'm there for her," Brie told ET about Nikki and John's relationship. "The thing that my sister loves the most about being with me is we can sit in a room, have our wine and not say anything. So it's just showing support that way."

Nikki and John announced their breakup after six years together in April. Following weeks of speculation that the two were on the mend after calling off their engagement, a rep for the Total Bellas star told ET that they're "working on their relationship and taking it day by day"

Brie echoed those sentiments at the event, telling ET, "They're working on it."

"I think sometimes people think, 'OK, it's a break-up.' So they need to make a decision quick, you know. But no. Like everyone, you just work on it," Brie explained. "They need time and so for me I just want them both to be happy. Whatever it is, together or not, I just want them to be happy."

While the situation has been unfolding in the public eye, Brie still cares deeply for John.

"I love John, love him. He's like a brother to me," she shared. "We text, we talk and I love my sister. So it's like siblings. It's, like, do your thing, whatever."

She also added that it's difficult for her to watch the emotional moments on their show, adding, it's "hard for everyone else to see because you've been so connected to my sister and I for the last five years. So it is. I cry, I cried Sunday night, I'm sure I'll cry next Sunday night, but you know it's life."

Meanwhile, Brie is in a great place in her life with a great marriage to husband Daniel Bryan and their 1-year-old daughter Birdie.

"Just the other day she started to stand up on her own and it's incredible," gushed Brie. "And she's so proud. She'll like do it and then she just looks at me with the biggest smile, like, 'Mom, I did it! It's so cute."

"It's crazy because even though it's so exhausting it's so fulfilling I love it," she continued. "Every day she's doing something different and I'm just like, 'Oh my gosh! Please don't stop doing this!' But then the next day she does something cuter and I love it."

Meanwhile, an Emmy nomination for WWE would just be an added bonus for her already fabulous life. "To see everyone work really hard and to see it finally pay off here, it's just incredible," marveled Brie. "I'm so happy for not only the mic-men but all the talent because everyone works really hard."

