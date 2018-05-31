Nikki Bella and John Cena are Currently 'Working on Their Relationship' Following Split

Looks like Nikki Bella and John Cena are trying to work things out after all.

Following weeks of speculation that the two were on the mend after calling off their engagement last month, a rep for the Total Bellas star tells ET that they're "working on their relationship."

"Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day," the rep says. "They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."

Rumors that Bella, 34, and Cena, 41, were reconciling have been circulating ever since Cena appeared on the Today show earlier this month, calling Bella his "number one" while discussing his changing perspective on having kids.

As many fans of the couple know, part of the reason for their breakup was due to Bella's intense desire to be a mom, where Cena has always been adamant about not wanting any kids.

"I don't want anybody else," he exclaimed. "I love Nicole. I'm really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is she wants that made this fall apart in the first place, and in doing so, I'm also just trying to live. But I don't have any other hopes, other than one day that we can work it out."

"For anyone who's speculating what's going on," he continued, "I love her, I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work."

Bella and Cena's breakup is currently being played out on Total Bellas. Watch the video below to see a sneak peek clip from the all-new episode, airing Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

