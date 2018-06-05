John Cena Sent Nikki Bella Flowers and a Love Letter After They Called Off Engagement

John Cena clearly still has feelings for his former fiancee, Nikki Bella.

In a sneak peek at Sunday's Total Bellas episode on E!, Nikki returns to the house in Tampa, Florida, that she shared with John and finds flowers and a sweet card from her ex.

"When did he leave that? When was he here last?" Nikki asks her twin sister, Brie.

The bouquet of red roses, baby's breath and other greenery are seen in a red square vase that is accompanied by a card with a pineapple on the front.

"For me to watch you grow into something so beautiful and amazing …for making me feel a part of all these moments," reads the card, which causes Nikki, 34, to tear up.

"Is it a sweet card?" Brie asks. "The best," she replies.

Total Bellas recently aired the episode where Nikki and John decided to call off their engagement, which they announced in April. However, a rep told ET last week that the WWE stars are now "working on their relationship" and "taking it day by day."

"They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support," the rep continued.

Nikki also exclusively told ET that "it's going to take time" for her and John, 41, to figure out their relationship.

"John and I, we absolutely love each other and we care about each other a lot," she explained in May. "We are best friends and, right now, we're both giving each other time separately and maybe there's hope that we reunite in the future."

