Kristen Bell Cannot Hide Her Excitement Over Sterling K. Brown Possibly Joining 'Frozen 2' (Exclusive)

Kristen Bell is super excited about the possibility of Sterling K. Brown joining the cast of Frozen 2.

ET caught up withThe Good Place star on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming animated DC comics film Teen Titans Go! To the Movies at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, and Bell gushed about the This Is Us actor.

Responding to remarks Brown made to ET days ago -- where he said he's "in negotiations" to sign on to long-awaited Disney sequel -- Bell coyly shared, "I cannot comment, but I love me some Sterling, I'll tell ya that much!"

While the 38-year-old actress could neither confirm nor deny Brown's theoretical casting, Bell said she'd be overjoyed to have him be a part of the magic.

"I mean I would rocket to the moon!" Bell exclaimed. "I've been such a fan of Sterling's for so long. I want him in everything."

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Brown at San Diego Comic-Con last Thursday, where he was promoting his upcoming action-horror sequel, The Predator, and he dished on his potential involvement.

"[I'm] in negotiations right now, [and] feeling optimistic," Brown revealed. "There's a new character they want to introduce that I kind of auditioned for, and it would be an opportunity do something my kid can definitely watch. This is definitely family friendly, so I'm crossing my fingers and hoping for the best."

Before Bell reprises her role as Anna in Frozen 2, she's lending her voice to the animated action comedy Teen Titans Go! To the Movies -- based on the hit Cartoon Network series Teen Titans Go! -- playing fictional filmmaker Jade Wilson.

Despite being a part of the hotly anticipated big screen adaption, Bell admitted that she'd be watching the film for the very first time during Sunday's premiere.

"I'm just excited to see it. I have not seen anything because I've been shooting The Good Place but I've heard great things and we're currently at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, so I'm just excited to see it," Bell shared.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies -- starring the show's acclaimed voice cast, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch and Khary Payton, as well as guest stars Will Arnett, Nicolas Cage, James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Patton Oswalt, Halsey and Little Yachty -- hits theaters July 27.

Meanwhile, Frozen 2 is slated for release in November 2019.

