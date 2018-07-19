Sterling K. Brown 'Feeling Optimistic' About Joining the Cast Of 'Frozen 2' (Exclusive)

Sterling K. Brown just might be joining the cast of Frozen 2!

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 42-year-old actor as he was promoting his upcoming film, The Predator, at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, where he took a moment to comment on the reports that he's been cast in the upcoming Frozen sequel.

"Oh wow, what can I say, in negotiations right now. [I'm] feeling optimistic," he revealed of his involvement in the film, which is set for a November 2019 release. "There's a new character they want to introduce that I kind of auditioned for, and it would be an opportunity do something my kid can definitely watch. This is definitely family friendly, so I'm crossing my fingers and hoping for the best."

Brown is dad to two young sons, Andrew and Amaré, with his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe. He will reportedly be joining Frozen alongside Evan Rachel Wood, while Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad are set to reprise their roles from the 2013 film as Elsa, Anna and Olaf, respectively.

"I know my man Josh Gad is in there. We've talked about it several times, and so an opportunity to play with him would be a lot of fun," Brown told ET. "So send up and hope for the best."

For now, Brown is focused on his role in The Predator, which he said will play off the 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"We honor that the Predator has been here several times in the past," he said. "We’re trying to collect as much information as we can to arm ourselves, to learn about the Predator and be ready to fight it the next time coming forward."

See more on The Predator the video below. The film hits theaters on Sept. 14.

