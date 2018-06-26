Olivia Munn Gets a 'Badass' Nickname From Sterling K. Brown on the Set of 'The Predator' (Exclusive)

"O-Money's cool people," Sterling K. Brown told ET about Olivia Munn, revealing the nickname he's chosen for his co-star. Turns out, she has quite a few on the set of The Predator: Simply "Money," for example, or "Liv Money." As for Munn's nickname for Brown? "Sterling K. Brown," she said with laugh.

A new trailer has been released for director Shane Black's reboot of the iconic Predator franchise, in which O-Money steps into Arnold Schwarzenegger's shoes to kick some alien a**. As for exactly how badass she is in the movie, on a scale from one to 10, Brown promises ET's Nischelle Turner, "Eleven. She gets to do way more badass stuff than I do. Way more, seriously."

The Predator, which hits theaters on Sept. 14, also stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane and Jacob Tremblay. The latest trailer for the sci-fi flick packs plenty of extraterrestrial action, blood and guts and Key making "your mom" jokes. Check it out:

20th Century Fox

Here is the official synopsis for The Predator:

"From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race."

