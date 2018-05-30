Jacob Tremblay Finally Meets Ryan Reynolds After Hunting Him Down in Tokyo -- See the Epic Pic!

Jacob Tremblay's adorable hunt for Deadpool is a success!

After realizing that he and Ryan Reynolds were both in Japan at the same time, the 11-year-old actor made it his mission to go on a journey to find his role model. And on Wednesday, the Wonder star announced to his fans on Instagram that he was victorious.

Tremblay shared an epic pic of himself posing next to Reynolds, captioning it, "I FOUND HIM!!!"

"If you can believe it you can achieve it!!!" he continued. "#TheHuntForDeadpool #MissionAccomplished Thanks @VancityReynolds you are the greatest!"

Reynolds reposted the same pic to his own account, accompanying it with a sweet message about his newfound friend. "Vancouver is alive and well in the heart of Tokyo. Call the search off. We found each other."

In case you haven't been keeping up with Tremblay's mission, it all started on Monday when he recreated a selfie Reynolds took in front of a window showcasing the city of Tokyo. "@VancityReynolds Where you at?!" the Canadian actor wrote. "The hunt for #Deadpool begins..."

That same day, Tremblay visited the Hedgehog Cafe Harajuku, with zero success of a Reynolds sighting. However, he did get to meet and hold a hedgehog, so it was still pretty successful in our eyes... until it pooped on him.

#TheHuntForDeadpool continued on Tuesday at Disneyland Tokyo. "I thought Deadpool was a Marvel Superhero?! #whereistheDeadpoolride," Tremblay captioned a pic of himself peering into the distance.

Regardless, it appears he still had some fun at the theme park. "Yesterday I had poo on my hand... now I have Pooh on head," he joked.

Earlier this week, Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, was having some Deadpool 2 fun of her own, stepping out to the film's premiere in New York City in an ensemble inspired by her husband's character.

See the rockin' look (and hear what Reynolds had to say about it while chatting with ET!) in the video below.

