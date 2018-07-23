Chris Pratt Tweets Cryptic Message Amid James Gunn Fallout as Zoe Saldana Weighs In

The controversy continues.

Days after director James Gunn was let go from filming Guardians of the Galaxy 3, some of the franchise’s stars are seemingly speaking out.

Chris Pratt -- who plays leading man Peter Quill in the films -- took to Twitter on Sunday to post a message that many fans felt was geared toward Gunn’s dismissal.

“’Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.’ JAMES 1:19,” the 39-year-old action star wrote with prayer hands and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, his co-star, Zoe Saldana, was a bit more overt with her tweet. “It’s been a challenging weekend, I’m not gonna lie," the 40-year-old actress -- who plays Gamora in the movies -- wrote. "I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out [off] term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will.”

Actor Dave Bautista replied to Saldana’s message, writing: “When it’s time, you will speak from your heart like you always do. Until then #weareGroot love you hermana.”

Bautista also called Pratt’s message: “Beautiful words.”

Bautista -- who stars as Drax in GOTG -- has been one of the most outspoken stars in regards to keeping Gunn, 51, at the helm of the franchise.

“I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this.. @JamesGunn is one of the most loving, caring, good-natured people I have ever met," the 49-year-old actor tweeted on Friday. "He’s gentle and kind and care deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him."

Sean Gunn, the director's brother who appears in the movies, also spoke out in favor of his brother.

“I hope it goes without saying that I love and support my brother James,” he tweeted over the weekend. “And I’m quite proud of how kind, generous, and compassionate he is with people in his life, whether they are friends, family colleagues, fans, or strangers.”

Gunn was fired from the Marvel superhero flick on Friday after some controversial tweets of his resurfaced by conservative pundits and the website Daily Caller.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” said Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn in a statement to ET.

