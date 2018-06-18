'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Sean Gunn Is Engaged!

Sean Gunn is engaged!

The 44-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news that he'd popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, actress Natasha Halevi, while on vacation in Kyoto, Japan, and that she'd accepted.

"I asked @tashalitas to marry me and she said yes. Or to be more precise she said, 'a million times,'" Gunn wrote.

The Gilmore Girls alum revealed the news alongside a heartwarming photo of his new fiancée giving him a peck on the cheek, as well as a photo of the cute couple holding hands, with Halevi's beautiful new sparkler glistening in the sunlight.

Halevi also shared the joyous development with a super sweet, PDA-packed Instagram pic, showing the two embracing passionately.

"Wrote a long thing, but, instead. . . WE’RE ENGAGED YOU GUYS!" she captioned the romantic photo.

Gunn is best known for playing Kirk Gleason on Gilmore Girls and, more recently, for appearing as the space pirate Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, both of which were directed by his brother, James Gunn. He also provided most of the motion capture performance for Rocket Raccoon.

Congrats to the happy couple!!

RELATED CONTENT:

Size Does Matter: The Biggest and Best Celebrity Engagement Rings

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt Tries to Figure Out a Zune in Hilarious 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Deleted Scene

'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Are Engaged

Related Gallery