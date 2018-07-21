All the Trailers From Comic-Con 2018: 'Aquaman,' 'Fantastic Beasts 2,' 'Shazam!' & More

Every year, thousands of fans come together to celebrate comic books, superheroes and pop culture during Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center, where nearly every studio in Hollywood turns out to offer a long-awaited glimpse at the blockbuster films and hit TV shows that soon will be coming to the big and small screens.

This year, fans got a look at some action epics -- like the upcoming Aquaman and Godzilla: King of the Monsters -- some more subversive and self-referential takes on the superhero genre -- like Glass and Shazam! -- and a sneak peek at the hotly anticipated TV shows premiering and returning later this year.

Here's a look at some of the biggest and best trailers revealed during this year's Comic-Con.

Movies

Glass

M. Night Shyamalan's long-awaited follow-up to 2000's Unbreakable and 2016's Split brings together Bruce Willis' heroic David Dunn, Samuel L. Jackson's brilliantly evil Mr. Glass and James McEvoy's psychotically villainous Kevin Wendell Crumb for the culmination of Shyamalan's thought-provoking, realistic take on the superhero trilogy, set to hit theaters Jan. 18, 2019.

Aquaman

Jason Momoa reprises his role as the king of Atlantis in this action-packed trailer for the sub-aquatic, high-seas adventure epic Aquaman. Co-starring Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson and Willem Dafoe, and directed by James Wan, the action-packed DC flick surfs into theaters Dec. 21.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

This exciting follow-up to 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Themsees Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander tasked with bringing down the villainous wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). The dramatic epic that looks like it will greatly expand on the world of wizards and muggles established in small bits in the first film. Katherine Waterson, Ezra Miller and Dan Fogler return to the action, and the new film introduces series newcomer Jude Law playing a young Albus Dumbledore. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald apparates into theaters Nov. 16.

Shazam!

It looks like DC might be moving away from their motto of "the grittier, the better" with its upcoming superhero adventure Shazam!, if the trailer is any indication. The movie follows a kid in foster care who, after standing up for his friend against some bullies, is selected by a mystical being to become a powerful superhero by saying the magic word "shazam." The powers also turn him into an adult (played by Zachary Levi), making the whole thing feel like a cross between Superman and Tom Hanks' Big. Shazam! flies into theater April 5, 2019.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown makes her big-screen debut in this latest take on the beloved kaiju rampage saga. Brown (and the film's various military forces) face off against the horrors of multiple giant monsters (aka "titans") including Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed horror Ghidorah. Brown stars opposite Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford, Ken Watanabe and Charles Dance. Godzilla: King of the Monsters stomps into theaters May 31, 2019.

TV

Homecoming

Julia Roberts' highly anticipated Amazon Prime series finally dropped a trailer that gives fans an eerie look at the psychological drama based on the popular podcast of the same name. Roberts stars as Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. The show, which also stars Bobby Cannavale, Stephen James, Dermot Mulroney and Sissy Spacek, premieres Nov. 2 on Amazon Prime.

The Walking Dead

The trailer for The Walking Dead's upcoming ninth season not only confirms reports of a time jump in the story, but also looks like the survivors of the zombie-infested world will continue to learn that the most dangerous threat to their existence isn't shambling walkers but other humans who want to dominate and destroy. This also marks the final season for original cast member Andrew Lincoln, who revealed during the Walking Dead panel in Hall H on Friday that he will in fact be exiting the show. The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Oct. 7 on AMC.

Star Trek: Discovery

The sci-fi adventure drama dropped a trailer for its upcoming second season, which features series newcomers Tig Notaro, Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn, and will feature fan-favorite character Spock. Star Trek: Discovery returns in early 2019 on CBS All Access, where you can watch the entire first season now.

Doctor Who

For the first time in more than 50 years, and after 12 iterations of the eponymous time lord being played by male actors, actress Jodie Whittaker is stepping into the shoes of the eccentric space-faring hero, and she's carrying a brand-new sonic screwdriver. The 11th season of Doctor Who premieres this fall on BBC America.

Mayans M.C.

Set in the same fictional universe as Sons of Anarchy, Kurt Sutter's SoA sequel series takes place several years after the events of the previous show. It chronicles the challenges faced by Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes as he joins the Mayans Motorcycle Club and looks to get vengeance on a Mexican cartel that killed his family. The first season of the gritty crime drama debuts Sept. 4 on FX.

Titans

Going in the opposite direction from the upcoming Shazam!, DC's live-action adaptation of the beloved Teen Titans title really embraces grittiness. One of the trailer's most controversial scenes features Robin (Brenton Thwaites) brutalizing a bunch of street thugs (at one point with a gun) before growling, "F--- Batman" while his face is splattered with blood. So, if that's your thing, looks for Titans this fall when it premieres on DC Universe, DC's new streaming service.

Nightflyers

With Game of Thrones coming to an end, the works of author George R.R. Martin are once again being tapped for a gritty new series, this time set in the dark vastness of outer space. Nightflyers follows the horrors that face an interstellar crew after something goes wrong with their ship, killing some of them and leaving the rest stranded in space. Also, there might be aliens and/or rampant insanity; it's hard to tell, but it's terrifying nonetheless. Nightflyers premieres this fall on Syfy.

Preacher

The third season of AMC's unbelievably brilliant and wickedly insane Preacher shows that, as the wild and murderous show enters its third season, it's only going to get more outlandish. From amazing elevator fights, to a league of Ann Rice-style vampires in New Orleans, to meeting the actual devil, and even Hitler working at a sandwich shop, the all-new season of Preacher is going to be something unlike anything you've ever seen. The third season is currently airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Comic-Con: 'The Good Place' Screens First 2 Minutes of Season 3 Premiere

Everything We Learned About 'Wonder Woman 1984' at Comic-Con

Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Emotional Moment With Comic-Con Fan Who Says 'Halloween' Saved Him From an Attacker

Related Gallery