Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson Face The Beast in First 'Glass' Trailer -- Watch Now

It's the sequel nearly two decades in the making: Glass, M. Night Shyamalan's eagerly awaited follow-up to both 2000's Unbreakable and 2016's Split. The auteur -- along with Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson and Anya Taylor-Joy -- dropped by the illustrious Hall H at Comic-Con on Friday to debut the first trailer for the comic-book thriller.

The trailer begins with Paulson's Dr. Ellie Staple, a psychiatrist who specializes in delusions of grandeur, as she meets the film's supposed superheroes. Glass was filmed in an abandoned mental hospital -- "Creepy, creepy, creepy," said Jackson -- and Paulson remembers it as the "coldest place that I've ever been in my life."

"It was, like, a mile to the bathroom. We would sit in this place between takes without heat," the actress laughed, admitting it was a good distraction from the pressures of acting opposite some of the most "iconic" characters in movie history. "But pulling the stockings down for the peeing was not my favorite day, kids!"

Watch the trailer now:

Glass, which hits theaters on Jan. 18, 2019, is billed as the "culmination" of Shyamalan's trilogy.

Universal Pictures

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"From UNBREAKABLE, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from SPLIT are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.

Following the conclusion of SPLIT, GLASS finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men."

RELATED CONTENT:

Comic-Con 2018, Day 1: 'Clone Wars' Revived, 'Charmed' Rebooted and a 'Breaking Bad' Reunion!

'Breaking Bad' Cast Reunites for 10th Anniversary at Comic-Con, But Is a Movie Coming?

A Definitive Ranking of All of M. Night Shyamalan's Biggest Twists, From 'The Sixth Sense' to 'Split'

Related Gallery