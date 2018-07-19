Comic-Con 2018, Day 1: New Trailers, Exclusive Scoop and More! - Live Updates

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is in full swing this weekend, and ET has everything you need to know -- from new trailer premieres to casting announcements to exclusive interviews with the cast and creators of your favorite movies and TV shows.

Thursday's events include panels for The Predator -- Shane Black's upcoming installment in the sci-fi horror franchise -- as well as fan-favorite TV shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Doctor Who, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a Breaking Bad cast reunion in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the show's premiere.

ET will also have exclusive live interviews with the stars of Fear the Walking Dead, The Predator, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Doctor Who and Magnum P.I.! We will also have sit-downs with Kevin Smith and the casts of new shows like the Charmed reboot,Tell Me a Story and more, so check back here regularly to keep track of all of this year's Comic-Con surprises.

