Comic-Con 2018, Day 1: New Trailers, Exclusive Scoop and More! - Live Updates
San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is in full swing this weekend, and ET has everything you need to know -- from new trailer premieres to casting announcements to exclusive interviews with the cast and creators of your favorite movies and TV shows.
Thursday's events include panels for The Predator -- Shane Black's upcoming installment in the sci-fi horror franchise -- as well as fan-favorite TV shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Doctor Who, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a Breaking Bad cast reunion in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the show's premiere.
ET will also have exclusive live interviews with the stars of Fear the Walking Dead, The Predator, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Doctor Who and Magnum P.I.! We will also have sit-downs with Kevin Smith and the casts of new shows like the Charmed reboot,Tell Me a Story and more, so check back here regularly to keep track of all of this year's Comic-Con surprises.
Meet the New 'Magnum P.I.'9:06 AM:
Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks were first to stop by ET to tell Kevin Frazier all about the Magnum P.I. reboot premiering Sept. 24 on CBS. Hernandez will take over Tom Selleck's iconic role and acknowledges he has big shoes to fill. Comic-Con first-timer Weeks will play Juliet Higgins, a former MI-6 agent.
Hernandez and Weeks played coy when asked if we can expect any of the original cast members to show up. "There's definitely talk about it," Hernandez said. "But here's the deal, you're going to have to watch the show. We're definitely trying to make it happen."
