‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Revived After 2013 Cancellation

Just when hope seemed all but lost, Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming back!

No, really.

In a jaw-dropping announcement during Thursday morning’s Clone Wars panel at San Diego Comic-Con, supervising director Dave Filoni revealed the beloved CG-animated series is getting a revival to complete the series after its unceremonious cancellation in 2013.

The somewhat sneaky, non-Hall H panel was presented as a reflective 10-year-anniversary celebration of the series with Filoni and special guests to honor the show’s original run from October 2008 - March 2014; and without major Star Wars presence elsewhere during the convention weekend, it seemed likely the panel would strictly focus on celebrating the past.

However, at the end of the panel came the big reveal. Fans were shown a new trailer and a graphic featuring the hashtag "#CloneWarsSaved," leading to a standing ovation from the crowd.

This standing ovation came after the crowd just learned The Clone Wars is coming back. #CloneWarsSaved#sdcc18#StarWarspic.twitter.com/7mNS1N2kNG — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) July 19, 2018

In typical Star Wars fashion, most details are still being kept under wraps, though StarWars.com has officially announced that the series will be revived with 12 all-new episodes on Disney’s forthcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service.

The CGI animated television series, created by George Lucas, explores the three-year period between Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith with familiar characters like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Padme Amidala, Darth Maul and Yoda -- while introducing some new fan favorites, like Ahsoka Tano, Cad Bane, Captain Rex and more.

Notable voice talent on the original series included Timeless star Matt Lanter as Anakin, Tim Curry as Chancellor Palpatine and Darth Sidious, as well as Star Wars live-action stars Ahmed Best and Anthony Daniels reprising their roles as Jar Jar Binks and C-3PO, respectively.

In 2014, writer Brett Friedman told a fan on Twitter that scripts for Clone Wars' seventh and eighth season had been completed prior to the series' cancellation, but it remains to be seen if those stories will be used in the upcoming new seasons.

@JacobRegan18 All of it. And all of Season 8. — Brent Friedman (@BFree63) May 16, 2014

