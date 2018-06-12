John Boyega Calls Out Haters Who 'Harass' 'Star Wars' Actors

Haters gonna hate, but John Boyega has had enough of it!

The 26-year-old Star Wars:The Last Jedi actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his annoyance at Star Wars viewers harassing cast members.

His tweets came after cast mate Kelly Marie Tran, tired of dealing with negative comments, wiped her Instagram account. Another costar, Daisy Ridley, left social media in 2016 after getting negative comments about a message she posted on gun control.

“To the majority of Star Wars fans thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes,” Boyega wrote. “You understand that there is a process so much appreciated!”

“If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing,” he added in a second tweet. “You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!”

Earlier this month, Tran deleted all of her Instagram posts after reportedly receiving racist, sexist and hate-fueled comments.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson spoke out about the drama the following day.

"On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans," Johnson tweeted. "We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine."

