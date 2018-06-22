'Timeless' Canceled by NBC, Cast and Creators Keep Hope Alive for Wrap-Up Movie

The clock has run out on Timeless.

NBC has canceled the time-traveling action drama, opting not to order a third season, ET confirms. But not all hope may be lost for a final wrap-up to the epic tale.

ET has learned that NBC and Sony TV Studios are in negotiations for a two-hour movie to wrap up the major cliffhangers presented in the sophomore finale.

"This is a sad day for the writers, actors, crew and especially the viewers of Timeless. We are all extremely proud of what we made and know that it was more than just a show for so many of our fans. It became a passion and a cause for many of them," co-creator Shawn Ryan tweeted on Friday following the news.

"If NBC is sincere in wanting a 2 hour movie to give much needed closure to our amazing @NBCTimeless fans, we are ready to make it. We don't want the journeys of Lucy, Wyatt, Rufus and the others to end yet," he also wrote.

Ryan's cohort, co-creator Eric Kripke also implored fans to be vocal about their desire for a potential wrap-up movie, hinting that another network or streaming service saving Timeless seems like a tall task.

"Gutted by this, guys, I know you are too. Behind the scenes, Sony has been trying hard to set it up elsewhere, but no luck so far. I think this 2 hour movie is our best shot. We're ready to make it if @nbc really wants it. Let 'em know how you feel," he tweeted. "THANK YOU cast, writers, crew and most all all, the #clockblockers for your brilliance & passion. I love you all. I was proud to bring a little positivity & inclusion into this f-d up world. I will keep my personal thoughts about network TV private until we get this movie made."

Stars Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Sakina Jaffrey also took to Twitter following the news to thank the fans for their support.

"It’s true. Thank you for all your support #Timeless fans! It’s been an absolute joy playing your Lucy," Spencer tweeted. "I sincerely hope we get to do the Timeless movie to wrap up the story and get one more go to wrap up the series in a powerful & elegant way! More soon!"

"I love you #Clockblockers. You’ve fought so hard and deserve so much more," Lanter wrote.

"Oh boy. This news sucks. Not what we expected and NOT what our fans deserved. BIG GULP!" Jaffrey tweeted. "This mama bear wants to thank our #Timeless fans for all their love and support and for creating the vibrant, compassion community we are all now a part of."

Timeless was memorably canceled last year after its freshman season, only to have NBC reverse its decision three days later. It premiered its second season in March in its 10 p.m. Sundays slot to unspectacular ratings, but remained a favorite among fans online.

ET spoke with Lanter before the season ended and he was candid about the future of the show. "I don't know that we're going to get 'back from the dead' that we got last year. I think if it's over, it's over. Our fans really need to show up," he said in early May. "If you love Timeless, get your friends, your family, everybody to watch live and jump in. Show up for these last three episodes and we'll get a season three."

A wrap-up movie would seem ideal, as the season two finale left with huge unanswered questions when the Time Team said goodbye to Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) after he was presumably shot dead during a rescue mission gone awry. But the group didn't have time to mourn Rufus for long. Moments after they returned to the bunker, another time machine -- one that looked suspiciously more futuristic -- blasted through, revealing future versions of Lucy (Spencer) and Wyatt (Lanter). The twist was two seasons in the making.

"What you see at the end of the finale was pitched to me in my meeting when Shawn and Eric asked me to play the part, so it's been two seasons of getting to that moment," Spencer told ET in May. "That was the sadness of when we got canceled [last year] was, 'But there's something really good coming!' That's just the heartbreak of narrative storytelling."

