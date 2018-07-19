Aaron Paul Brought His Baby Dressed As Walter White to Comic-Con and Won Our Hearts Forever -- Pics

There was a special guest at the Breaking Bad cast reunion!

Aaron Paul, who portrayed Jesse Pinkman for five seasons on the AMC drama, brought out his 5-month-old daughter, Story, dressed as Walter White during the show's 10-year anniversary panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Wednesday. His daughter, whom he shares with wife Lauren, was adorably dressed in a yellow onesie with blue goggles, just like her father and Bryan Cranston donned on the hit series.

Upon taking his seat, Paul quipped, "Is my wife here? She's supposed to come pick my baby up," as the Hall H audience burst out laughing.

.@aaronpaul_8 brought out his cute daughter Story dressed up as a baby Walter White. ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE! Afterward, he quipped, “Is my wife here? She’s supposed to come pick my baby up!” #BreakingBadReunion#SDCCpic.twitter.com/sRxLPUJQvy — Philiana (@insidethetube) July 19, 2018

Aaron Paul brought his baby (dressed in a meth cooking suit) onstage with him pic.twitter.com/pC04yVwC8S — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) July 19, 2018

The reunion was surreal for many devoted Breaking Bad fans, who said goodbye to the Emmy award-winning series in 2013. Paul and Cranston were joined by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and co-stars Dean Norris, Anna Gunn, Betsy Brandt and RJ Mitte. Better Caul Saul stars Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito were there as well.

During the panel, Gilligan revealed that Paul and Cranston would not be making an appearance on season four of Better Call Saul, but added they would likely be in the show before the series is over.

For more on Breaking Bad, watch below.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.

