'Charmed,' 'Star Trek: Discovery' Head to Comic-Con

Heading down to San Diego in just a few short weeks are Star Trek: Discovery, graduating to the cavernous Hall H as the cast and creative team look ahead to the anticipated sophomore season, as well as the upcoming debuts of the Charmed and Magnum, P.I. reboots, CBS Television Studios announced Monday.

Discovery, which made its exciting finale reveal of the USS Enterprise -- the same starship that would later by led by Captain James T. Kirk.

Stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo and Anson Mount, who plays Captain Jonathan Pike, will appear on a panel on Friday, July 20, at 1:30 p.m. -- moderated by guest star Tig Notaro -- alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin.

Like last year, there will be an exclusive Discovery Mirror Universe gallery takeover, where there will be an exclusive photo opportunity with Emperor Georgiou's throne and costumes and props from the show's Terran Empire. There will also be branded Discovery pedicabs running throughout the Gaslamp District.

The first episodes of Charmed and Magnum P.I. will be screened at the respective panels, followed by brief Q&As with cast and producers, on Thursday, July 19, at 11:15 a.m. in Ballroom 20 and 4:15 p.m. in Room 6A, respectively.

They'll be joined by CBS All Access' new fairy tale-inspired psychological thriller Tell Me a Story from executive producer Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries, The Following), which will be previewed Thursday, July 19, at 12:15 p.m. in Ballroom 20, and Rachel Bloom's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the latter of which will be making its Comic-Con debut as it prepares for its final season, that same day at 5:45 p.m. in Room 6A.

In June, Discovery's leading lady Martin-Green spoke with ET about being a part of a storied legacy like Star Trek.

“You get to witness her evolution. You meet this person who is still evolving and changing and falling and growing and stretching and straining,” Martin-Green said. “The evolution continues in season two, of course, and it was such a road to redemption [for Michael] in season one. It was about fighting for absolution from those deep moral mistakes that have been made, and finding it in small and major ways. You’re going to see the next step in that path of redemption. Self-forgiveness is a big one. You’re going to see Michael grapple and contend with that.”

