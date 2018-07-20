Comic-Con: Rebecca Romijn Joins 'Star Trek: Discovery' -- and Yes, Spock Is Coming in Season 2

Star Trek: Discovery is boldly going to new heights.

The CBS All Access original series debuted first-look photos from the anticipated sophomore season and an early glimpse inside the premiere episode, featuring the first footage of USS Enterprise Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) in action, during its Comic-Con panel in coveted Hall H on Friday.

Mount, who joined the series earlier this year, revealed an exciting bit of casting news during the session. "We're going to meet the original Number One," he said, referencing the unnamed second-in-command who served under Captain Pike. "I can't tell you who it is, but her initials are Rebecca Romijn. I'll let you figure that one out."

The newly released trailer revealed major teases to Spock's potential arrival in the series, and showrunner Alex Kurtzman essentially confirmed that the iconic character, famously played by Leonard Nimoy (and Zachary Quinto in the recent big-screen films), would be coming this year. There had been speculation that viewers could be meeting Spock after the events of the finale, when Captain Pike sent a distress call to the USS Discovery. (Spock was a crew member on the Enterprise before he became Kirk's second-in-command.)

"Yes, you will be seeing Spock this year," Kurtzman said in the affirmative.

Watch the action-packed season two trailer below.

See the first photos from the new season below, featuring new additions Mount and Notaro as Chief Engineer Denise Reno.

CBS All Access

CBS All Access

CBS All Access

CBS All Access

CBS All Access

Star Trek: Discovery is also expanding its presence, announcing a four-part digital series called Star Trek: Short Treks, which will roll out monthly starting this fall, that will feature 10- to 15-minute standalone episodes centered on a key character in the Discovery universe. Characters getting the Short Treks treatment are Harvey Mudd (Rainn Wilson), Craft (a new character played by Aldis Hodge), Saru (Doug Jones) and Tilly (Mary Wiseman).

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer, Michael Burnham, must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. Sonequa Martin-Green leads an ensemble that includes Shazat Latif, Mary Chieffo, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Jones, Wiseman and Mount.

Star Trek: Discovery returns in early 2019. You can watch the entire first season on CBS All Access.

