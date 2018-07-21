Everything We Learned About 'Wonder Woman 1984' at Comic-Con

Wonder Woman is back, and headed for the 1980s!

Stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, along with director Patty Jenkins, took the stage during Warner Bros.' Hall H presentation at Comic-Con on Saturday to dish what they could on the upcoming sequel to 2017's massively successful origin story.

"The thing that I love the most about Wonder Woman, which remains true, is that I feel that she is us, more than most superheroes," Jenkins told the crowd. "People find the Wonder Woman within themselves, of all races, genders, abilities...She made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman within us. That's what I care about."

As for what we can expected from Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot noted, "It's not a sequel. It's its own story. It's a whole new movie."

"The bar is very, very high, but our aspirations are even higher," she added. "We just give it everything that we have, really hoping that what we bring, you guys will love."

"I never want to do more of anything for the wrong reason," Jenkins agreed. "To me, it's an interesting experience to all be together again, making it, but it's not more of anything, even though it is evocative of all those things that happened last time."

Unlike most sequels, Wonder Woman 1984 will feature a time jump of several decades, catching up with Diana Prince in a world that is drastically different from the World War I setting of the first film. First-look photos have shown both Gadot and Pine's characters in the more modern setting, which is a little strange considering fans definitely saw Pine's plane blow up at the end of Wonder Woman.

"I'm just an aura of emotional support for my pals," Pine joked when asked about his participation in Saturday's panel. But he stayed mum on the how and why of Steve Trevor turning up in Wonder Woman 1984, saying, "No, I can't tell you that."

"It's something I'm super excited [for people] to see the movie to find out," Jenkins teased. "It’s a very important part of our movie."

The group also screened some exclusive WW84 footage for the panel, a move Jenkins called "crazy," as the sequel is only a few weeks into production. "We really shouldn't even be showing anything," she disclaimered.

In the clip, fans got a glimpse of Wonder Woman flying through the air and landing in the food court of a mall very clearly in the '80s, judging by the fashions and general decor.

"Oh, my gosh," squeals a young girl, spotting her hero.

"Hold tight," Wonder Woman replies as she super-slides the little girl across the floor, the tot smiling the entire time and crash landing into a giant, stuffed teddy bear. Lots of action follows as the titular hero dismantles a couple of henchmen, crunching their guns with her bare hands and tying them up with her golden Lasso of Truth.

At that point, the WW84 logo appeared onscreen, followed by a shot of Wonder Woman running through the streets -- and she's running fast, so fast that everyone else might as well be frozen in time. That's all for now! No sign of Kristen Wiig's villainous Cheetah... yet.

So why the '80s? "There was something about that time that was the beginning of modernity and the modern world," Jenkins explained. "I grew up in the '80s."

And while there are plenty of iconic movies that capture the particular ethos of that era, Jenkins promises WW84 will have a "different look and feel" than other '80s movies.

"It really was mankind at its best and worst," she explained. "It was grand and wonderful and there was great music at the same time that we were revealing the worst of us...[It's fascinating] to see Wonder Woman in a period of time that is really us at our extreme."

