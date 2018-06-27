'Wonder Woman 1984': First Look at Kristen Wiig as Dr. Barbara Minerva (aka Cheetah!)

Fans are getting their first look at Kristen Wiig in Wonder Woman 1984!

Director Patty Jenkins tweeted the first snap of Wiig's villainous Dr. Barbara Minerva — aka Cheetah — looking at animals in what appears to be a museum.

Wiig is nearly unrecognizable with curly blonde hair, round glasses, a baggy red sweatshirt and a matronly skirt and heels. The 44-year-old actress is also carrying a floral backpack while quizzically staring at the animals.

This sneak peek comes after the March announcement that Wiig landed the role. Both Jenkins, 46, and Gal Gadot, the film's star, tweeted their congratulations at the time.

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadotpic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful! https://t.co/FqQ191m1s0 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 9, 2018

Earlier this month, Chris Pine, who played Steve Trevor in the first film, was officially confirmed for the sequel with a tweet from Jenkins. Pine's involvement in the second film came as a bit of a surprise considering his character's supposed fate in 2017's runaway hit.

Fans have also gotten a look at Gadot's character. "Wonder Woman 1984 #WW84," Gadot, 33, captioned her tweet of the new pic at the time.

Jenkins spoke to ET last August about what the film's sequel would look like.

"The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie," Jenkins reflected. "The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories."

The 46-year-old director continued, "Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do? It should be a totally different movie, but a grand and now full-blown Wonder Woman in the world."

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters Nov. 1, 2019. In the meantime, here's more on the upcoming sequel:

