Chris Pine Confirmed for 'Wonder Woman' Sequel -- Check Out the Epic '80s Photo

Steve Trevor lives?!

On Wednesday, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins announced on Twitter the fate of Chris Pine's character in the film's sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.

"Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84," Jenkins tweeted alongside a photo of Pine's character alive and well, standing in a tracksuit next to an ice cream shop in a mall. The photo also features background actors in classic '80s attire and hairstyles.

Gadot shared her excitement for the film by posting a pic of her character, Wonder Woman herself, standing in front of several TV screens that could be clues to the movie's plot. "Wonder Woman 1984 #WW84," the 33-year-old actress captioned the image, which was also shared by Jenkins.

Pine's appearance in the sequel is something of a surprise, considering his character's supposed fate in 2017's runaway hit. When ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the star last July, he seemed unsure as to whether his character would return for the second movie.

"I'm an actor, man. I'm about as lazy as they come," Pine, 37, quipped when asked if he'd pitch ideas of how his character could return for the sequel. "So, I’ll be by my phone or somewhere so they can find me whenever they want to give me the call. I don't know [if Steve Trevor survived the blast]. I guess you'll have to wait and find out."

Jenkins also spoke to ET last August about what the film's sequel would look like.

"The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie," Jenkins reflected. "The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories."

The 46-year-old director continued, "Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do? It should be a totally different movie, but a grand and now full-blown Wonder Woman in the world."

Wonder Woman 1984, due out November 1, 2019, will also star Kristin Wiig as the film's villain, The Cheetah. Here's more on the upcoming sequel:

