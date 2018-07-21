Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman Adventure Under the Sea in First 'Aquaman' Trailer -- Watch Now

Has Jason Momoa got a whale of a tale for you!

All of Atlantis -- Aquaman himself (Momoa), Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Matten and Nicole freakin' Kidman, along with director James Wan -- dropped into Comic-Con's Hall H on Saturday, creating a splash with the debut of the first trailer for Warner Bros. and DC's upcoming under-the-sea adventure, Aquaman.

"My opening shot in the film is washing up on a rock," Kidman told the crowd. (This is her very first Comic-Con, by the way.) "I got to lay there with massive waves crashing over me, and I'm, like, 'The bigger, the better. C'mon, James! Give it to me!' That's why I'm doing this movie."

The preview is packed with sea dragons and armored sharks and Kidman in a mermaid crown, i.e., everything we want from an Aquaman movie. Watch the trailer now:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Following the events of JUSTICE LEAGUE, Arthur Curry, the reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, is caught in a battle between surface dwellers that threaten his oceans and his own people, who are ready to lash out and invade the surface."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard Tease 'Introduction' to Aquaman: 'We're in the Origin Story' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery