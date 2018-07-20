Tom Hardy Reveals Whether Tom Holland's Spider-Man Appears in 'Venom'

Will our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man come face-to-face with Venom?

That was one of the most pressing questions of Comic-Con weekend, and during Venom's Hall H presentation on Friday, director Ruben Fleischer stated that there are "no heroes" in the movie. So of course, he was immediately asked where that leaves Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

"Well, I think we can all agree that it would be pretty amazing to see Spider-Man and Venom face off in a film," Fleischer said. "I have to think that the studio is thinking the same thing and somewhere down the road, the characters will cross paths."

(Studio rights aside, it would be confusing to see Peter Parker anytime soon, considering what happened to him in Avengers: Infinity War.)

Star Tom Hardy, who plays the symbiote anti-hero, played equally coy, only saying, "They may." But when asked if he wants to take on Spidey, he joked, "What? Toe to toe with Tom Holland?" He laughed, "I'll have a go, yeah."

Fleischer, Hardy and a blonde Riz Ahmed took the stage to a chant of "WE ARE VENOM" and debuted a new trailer for the first installment in Sony's non-Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man cinematic universe. The footage did reveal a new villain, Riot, with a tease for even more: "We're planning a huge world with this Venom story," Fleischer said, promising "to explore all of the beloved characters from the universe."

As for what drew Hardy to playing the anti-hero in the first place, well, that was probably the most adorable moment of the panel. "Venom is, by far -- for me, I don't want to upset anyone -- I think he's the coolest Marvel superhero there is," he said "Then also, there's my son. He's a massive Venom fan. He was a strong influence on why I needed to play Venom, specifically. I wanted to do something that my son could watch."

Hardy acknowledged that the majority of his movies are too intense or have to much swearing for his 10-year-old. "So, I did something where I beat people's heads off so my son could see it."

Sony Pictures

Sony's presentation also hyped Lord and Miller's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. "We said we'd do it, but it has to be Miles," Phil Lord said of centering the movie around Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), with appearances from Peter Parker (Jake Johnson, who calls his character "40-year-old chubby Peter Parker") and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld). In vibrant, very funny new footage, we also met the black-and-white Spider-Man Noir (Nicholas Cage), an anime girl and her Spidey robot, Penny Parker (Kimiko Glenn) and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

