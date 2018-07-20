Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Emotional Moment With Comic-Con Fan Who Says 'Halloween' Saved Him From an Attacker

When in doubt, do what Jamie Lee Curtis would do.

That's what one fan did, as he revealed during Universal's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday that Curtis' 1978 film, Halloween, actually helped save him his own attacker.

A fan named Jeffrey Scott took the mic to reveal to the panel -- which included the actress and the new Halloween director, David Gordon Green -- that his phone lines were once cut during a scary home invasion involving a Michael Myers-like man with a knife who tried to attack him. His mind instantly brought him back to the Curtis-starrer. "What would Jamie Lee Curtis do?" he asked himself, crediting her smarts in the film for saving his life, and breaking down into the tears. "I'm a victor instead of a victim because of you."

The actress then left the stage to comfort an emotional Scott, receiving applause from the audience.

Tear-jerking moment as Jamie Lee Curtis embraces a fan who survived a home invasion thanks to Halloween. He asked himself “what would Jamie Lee Curtis do?” pic.twitter.com/C6CMBoykcV — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) July 20, 2018

ET sat down with Curtis ahead of the panel, where she opened up about the timeliness of her upcoming Halloween film, 40 years after the original. The 59-year-old actress reprises her role as Laurie Strode in the film, which she said was "about trauma."

"It's a movie about what happens to somebody when you're 17 years old and you have this horrible trauma perpetrated on you, and you have no help," she said.

"As we are seeing in the world today, all of these women, primarily women, who have been traumatized in all sorts of ways, physical violence, emotional violence, sexual violence and, in Laurie's case, actually knife-attack violence ... all of those women are having the moment where they will no longer allow that to be the narrative," she continued, seemingly referencing the recent #MeToo and Time's Up movements that have brought change to Hollywood and beyond.

"No longer does that define them, that they are standing up and saying, 'Enough.' And this is a movie about 'enough' at a time when it happens to be a national and worldwide message," she added. "And so it couldn't be timed better, and it couldn't have been written better."

Halloween hits theaters on Oct. 19. See more on the film in the video below.

