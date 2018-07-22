Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Comic-Con

Chloe Bennet and notorious YouTube provocateur Logan Paul hit the red carpet publicly for the first time on Saturday at a San Diego Comic-Con event.

Bennet, 26, only recently admitted on Twitter to dating Paul, 23, after getting questions from fans as to why she would date the popular-but-reviled YouTube personality. Paul became notorious for a series of online and real-life stunts, most shockingly, the broadcasting of a suicide victim in the so-called "suicide forest" of Aokigahara in Japan in January.

Paul apologized, but just a month later was roundly criticized after posting a video of him repeatedly tasing of a dead rat he found in his Hollywood home.

His antics have led to the cancellation of a YouTube project and the temporary demonetization of his YouTube channel, which has some 17 million subscribers.

Ever the opportunist, Logan has responded by announcing he was making a documentary about the apparent torpedoing of his career.

As for Bennet, rumors of the two dating began around this time last year after they appeared in the film Valley Girl together and then were spotted vacationing together (and kissing) in Hawaii. But confirmation didn't come until earlier this month, prompted by the Twitter question.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star explained to the fan who asked why she was dating him, "Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f**k in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”

