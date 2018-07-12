Chloe Bennet Confirms She’s Dating Logan Paul, Defends Him Against a Fan

It’s official!

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that she’s dating controversial YouTube star Logan Paul.

The 26-year-old actress broke the news when responding to a fan on Twitter. “Hey @chloebennet I’m seeing rumors you are dating l*gan p*ul? Just wondering why you would do that,” read the twet.

Bennet responded: “Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f**k in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”

Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as fuck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him. — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 11, 2018

Paul, 23, also jokingly replied to the fan's message, writing: “Hold on one second now. I haven’t confirmed anything. But. If I had the chance to date this so called ‘Chloe’ girl, I would be an extremely lucky young man.”

hold on one second now. i haven’t confirmed anything. but. if i had the chance to date this so called “Chloe” girl, i would be an extremely lucky young man



Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet confirms relationship with Logan Paul https://t.co/Wet9dlyoK5 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 12, 2018

The two sparked fresh romance rumors recently by flirting on social media.

“If I had one wish right now I would wish that every hamster in the world would get their own personal fanny pack,” Paul, 23, tweeted earlier this week.

“You can’t just steal stuff that I say during lunch and then tweet it out and act like it’s your own, that’s MY WISH LOGAN. GET YOUR OWN DUMB WISH,” Bennet replied.

You can’t just steal stuff that I say during lunch and then tweet it out and act like it’s you’re own, that’s MY WISH LOGAN. GET YOUR OWN DUMB WISH. — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 6, 2018

“Stop trying to cause drama and let the hamster have their fkn fanny packs,” Paul wrote.

“Fine. I’ll let this one go. For the hamsters. BUT from now on, I’m calling you out for all the jokes you steal from me. Also, stop staring at me while I try and type this out I can’t concentrate, it’s making nervous,” Bennet wrote back.

Fine. I’ll let this one go. For the hamsters. BUT from now on, I’m calling you out for all the jokes you steal from me. Also, stop staring at me while I try and type this out I can’t concentrate, it’s making nervous. — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 6, 2018

The two first appeared together in the film Valley Girl and afterwards were spotted kissing in photos, which they addressed in a vlog post.

"We woke up today and we were plastered all over the internet with pictures like this," Paul shared, before displaying photos of them making out in the ocean. "I'm very transparent. Chloe and I are friends, for sure. In my opinion, friends sometimes make out."

"They touch butts," the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star agreed. "I kiss all my friends."

Paul’s reputation took a hit this past year after he filmed a vlog from Japan’s “Suicide Forest.” Paul has since apologized and is currently filming a documentary about the downfall of his career.

For more from Paul, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Logan Paul Making a Documentary About Torpedoing His Career

Logan Paul's YouTube Advertising Temporarily Suspended After He Tases a Dead Rat

Logan Paul Says He's Been Told 'Horrific Things' After Fallout From Controversial 'Suicide Forest' Video

Related Gallery