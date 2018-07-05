Logan Paul Making a Documentary About Torpedoing His Career

Get ready, Logang!

On Wednesday, Logan Paul released a new YouTube clip in which he announced that he's putting together something special for his fans. He said he’s “actually filming a documentary about everything that’s happened this year, all the stuff that went down in January, where I was at in my life and kind of the psyche of what actually happened.”

Paul found himself at the center of massive controversy early in the new year when he released a vlog in which he and friends stumbled upon a dead body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest (commonly called the “Suicide Forest”). The video drew sharp criticism for its tone and treatment of the dead, prompting Paul to apologize multiple times to fans.

He added in the clip that the forthcoming documentary will include a look back at his upbringing, and a trip to his Ohio hometown. "I visited the high school wrestling team. Gave a little speech to the kids.”

“Look, bottom line is kids nowadays need inspiration,” the YouTube star tells the camera in the preview, before addressing the wrestling team. “They need people to look up to, people to motivate them.”

In the new video, Paul also addressed his upcoming boxing match against fellow YouTuber KSI in August at Manchester Arena. Paul’s younger brother, Jake Paul, will also be squaring off against vlogger Deji at the event.

“August 25th is gonna be rough for you,” he tells KSI in the clip. “Honestly guys, I came to a realization lately. He’s been doing a lot of talking. I’ve been doing a lot of talking. I think I’m gonna take a step back a little bit because I’m extremely confident and I’m at the point where I’m gonna let my actions speak for me now. By actions I mean my fists.”

