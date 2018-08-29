Can’t watch Taylor Swift on the road? Don’t fret! The songstress is offering another way for fans to get up close and personal!

The 28-year-old recently performed an intimate unplugged show for some lucky fans where she walked them through what inspired her latest album Reputation -- and it turns out she's far more interested in embracing love rather than nursing grudges, as some songs might lead fans to believe.

“[I] think there was a bit of a bait-and-switch that happened with his album when we put out ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and we’re like, ‘Guys, this album is gonna be one thing.’ And when the album came out, it’s legitimately an album about finding love throughout all the noise,” she told superfans assembled at her special Chicago concert, Taylor Swift NOW.

“And so it starts with the noise and how that makes all you feel, and how it makes you feel when people are saying things about you that you feel, like, aren’t true and living your life sort of in defiance of that,” she added. “In defiance of your reputation. And then, sort of, in the middle of the album you kind of realize ‘how much do I really value that?’"

Next, the hitmaker seems to explain that discovering what really matters amid the perpetual chaos of stardom is what keeps her motivated and continually creating these days.

“If you can find something real in spite of a bad reputation, then isn’t that what matters the most to you? And doesn’t it matter the most to you that you know who your real friends are now?”

During the concert, Swift treats attendees and viewers at home to some of her most unforgettable hits stripped down to their most basic elements -- just the singer’s voice and piano or guitar. Some of the tracks she performs include “Delicate,” “Gorgeous” and a rare acoustic performance of “Shake It Off.”

Taylor Swift NOW will be available to watch on Aug. 30 on all AT&T video platforms, including DIRECTV NOW, DIRECTV (Channel 1113) and U-verse (Channel 1501).

