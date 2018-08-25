BTS is back to breaking records.

The K-pop boy band again seemed to do the impossible as they surpassed Taylor Swift for the most-viewed video within 24 hours on YouTube.

BTS' "Idol" music video has racked up over 56 million views on the platform within the first day of its release. The record previously belonged to Swift for her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, which was released during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. At the time, it gained just over 43 million views in its first 24 hours.

The record is also a personal best for BTS, as their music video for "Fake Love," which dropped last May, earned 35 million views on its first day of release. Watch "Idol" below.

RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, V and Suga have been completely taking over the music world with the release of their new album, Love Yourself: Answer on Friday -- earning the respect of artists across the industry. Nicki Minaj, who is featured on a special version of "Idol," gave the boys a special shout out on Friday.

"US iTunes All Genres Chart 😊😩 they did NOT come to play wit y’all 🤣. My version of #Idol with #BTS is out now! Congrats to them on a great new album. I’m honored to be a part of it. S/O to #KOREA ‼️" she wrote on Instagram.

"Super proud of @BTS_twt I told my label about them a while ago it’s a pleasure to release the same time great music boys well done 🙏🏼," Liam Payne tweeted, while Ed Sheeran wrote on his Instagram Story that the band is "about to have an incredible week."

Super proud of @BTS_twt I told my label about them a while ago it’s a pleasure to release the same time great music boys well done 🙏🏼 — Liam (@LiamPayne) August 24, 2018

Instagram

BTS' Love Yourself tour kicks off Saturday in Seoul, South Korea. The boys will then head to North America with concert stops in Los Angeles, Oakland, Fort Worth, Hamilton, Newark, Chicago and New York City, before traveling to Europe and Asia to complete the world tour.

ET sat down with BTS in May, where they opened up about their celebrity fans, new music, love, fame and more. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

BTS' 'Idol' Music Video Is a Colorful Masterpiece That You Have to Watch!

BTS' Jin Takes Center Stage in 'Epiphany' Comeback Trailer Ahead of New Album

BTS Announces Final Stop on Their North American Tour!

Related Gallery