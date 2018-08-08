BTS Announces Final Stop on Their North American Tour!

Good news for the New York ARMY -- BTS will be closing out their North American tour in the Big Apple!

The K-pop boy band announced on Wednesday that their final stop (and first U.S. stadium show) on their LOVE YOURSELF tour will take place at New York's Citi Field on Oct. 6.

V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope will kick things off with four shows at Los Angeles' Staples Center, starting on Sept. 5. They'll then head up to Oakland, California, before their concert dates in Fort Worth, Texas, Hamilton, Ontario, and Newark, New Jersey, and Chicago, Illinois. Check out the full tour schedule below.

September 5, 2018 Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

September 6, 2018 Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

September 8, 2018 Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

September 9, 2018 Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

September 12, 2018 Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

September 15, 2018 Fort Worth, TX at Fort Worth Convention Center

September 16, 2018 Fort Worth, TX at Fort Worth Convention Center

September 20, 2018 Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Centre

September 22, 2018 Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Centre

September 23, 2018 Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Centre

September 28, 2018 Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

September 29, 2018 Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

October 2, 2018 Chicago, IL at United Center

October 3, 2018 Chicago, IL at United Center

October 6, 2018 New York, NY at Citi Field

BTS teased their tour while speaking with ET in November. "We will visit more cities, and I think we will definitely be like, adding more stages. I don't know the particular time of when we will be coming back [to the U.S.], but it will definitely be doper and bigger," RM revealed. "It's gonna really happen."

"Yeah, of course," J-Hope added of whether they planned to perform tour dates in Europe and Brazil as well.

"We just finished this tour named Wings, and I think it is going to be like, a new series for the tour, so of course including United States, it'll happen, I think. I hope it will happen everywhere, every continent," RM shared. "We want it too."

The LOVE YOURSELF tour comes after the record-breaking worldwide success of BTS' latest album, Love Yourself: Tear. A new, repackaged album, Love Yourself: Answer, is set to be released ahead of the tour, on Aug. 24.

